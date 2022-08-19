Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 14,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 614,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

