OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01, RTT News reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,017. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

