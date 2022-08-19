PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.68 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $51,513.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000216 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,029,498,367 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

