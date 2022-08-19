Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Stake Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,248 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,126 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of TRND opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

