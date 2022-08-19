Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.70% of Pacira BioSciences worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

