Pakcoin Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $254,729.72 and approximately $3,422.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Coin Profile
PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
