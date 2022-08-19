Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 923,185 shares.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.