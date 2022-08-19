Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 923,185 shares.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

