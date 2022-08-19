Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

PANW traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $513.54. 23,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,093. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

