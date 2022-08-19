Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

PARR stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $4,195,181.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,886,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,886,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,061,603 shares of company stock worth $18,135,375. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,384 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

