Parachute Market Cap Reaches $560,426.26 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $560,426.26 and $80,620.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

