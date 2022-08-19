Paragon 28 (FNA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Paragon 28 to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paragon 28 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00 Paragon 28 Competitors 648 3083 7280 163 2.62

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus price target of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $147.46 million -$13.69 million -41.57 Paragon 28 Competitors $1.14 billion $85.72 million -448.72

This table compares Paragon 28 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paragon 28’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -18.54% -20.84% -13.54% Paragon 28 Competitors -1,539.82% -61.17% -21.80%

Summary

Paragon 28 beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

