Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PRDS stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pardes Biosciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

About Pardes Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,000 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,571,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,229,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

