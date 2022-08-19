Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of PRDS stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $17.76.
Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pardes Biosciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
About Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
