PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $15,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DINO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

