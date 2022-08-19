PARK CIRCLE Co Sells 10,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PARK CIRCLE Co lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 90.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 939,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.