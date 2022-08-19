PARK CIRCLE Co Sells 2,700 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PARK CIRCLE Co lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 1.0% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.04. 11,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,595. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.