Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PRRWF opened at $23.75 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

