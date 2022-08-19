Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 6,881,633 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.2% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,090,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after purchasing an additional 703,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. 62,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.