Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,811,564 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Verizon Communications worth $702,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 363,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,822. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

