Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,368 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.41% of S&P Global worth $1,395,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.30. 34,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.87. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

