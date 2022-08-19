Parnassus Investments LLC Has $140.28 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,755 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $140,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

ROP traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $430.91. 3,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

