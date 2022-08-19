Parnassus Investments LLC Has $156.54 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 224,359 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $156,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 9,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,676 shares of company stock worth $1,500,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

