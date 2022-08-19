Parnassus Investments LLC Has $225.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.86% of Cboe Global Markets worth $225,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

CBOE traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 742,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

