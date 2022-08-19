Parnassus Investments LLC Has $633.81 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,317 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Micron Technology worth $633,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,742. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

