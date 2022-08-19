Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $515.81 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,904,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

