Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.64% of Western Digital worth $254,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Western Digital by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 26,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

