Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $128,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,404. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.