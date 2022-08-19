Pastel (PSL) 1-Day Volume Tops $967,202.00

Pastel (PSL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Pastel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pastel has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pastel has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $967,202.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

