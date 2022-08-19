Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.9 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.89. 417,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,586,172. The firm has a market cap of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

