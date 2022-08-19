Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 146,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,477. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.

