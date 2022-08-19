Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 27,038.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,737. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

