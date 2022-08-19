Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 110,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

