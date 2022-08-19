Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 608.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 218,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,472,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 106,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,297. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.