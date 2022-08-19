Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. 6,027,086 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

