Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 12,248 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

GSIE stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $28.86. 704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,784. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

