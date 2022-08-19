Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 8,359 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,425,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 35,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,276. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

