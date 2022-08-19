Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 696 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 35,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 151,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.94. 63,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $402.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.