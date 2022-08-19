PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in PayPal by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 138,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,176,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PYPL traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. 468,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

