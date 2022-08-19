PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 379,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,222. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

