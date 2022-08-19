PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Truist Financial

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDCE stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,521,211 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

