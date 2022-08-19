PECULIUM 1-Day Volume Tops $50,065.00 (PCL)

PECULIUM (PCL) traded up 111.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PECULIUM has traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,456,030 coins and its circulating supply is 220,502,320 coins. The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PECULIUM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

