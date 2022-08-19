Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Volume Hits $556,786.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $556,786.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

