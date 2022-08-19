Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Volume Hits $556,786.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $556,786.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pendle Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
