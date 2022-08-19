PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.60% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEPL stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

