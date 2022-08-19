PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.30.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

