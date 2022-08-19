Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of PFGC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,938 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

