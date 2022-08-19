PERL.eco (PERL) Market Capitalization Tops $10.17 Million

PERL.eco (PERL) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PERL.eco has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERL.eco coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.
PERL.eco Profile
PERL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
Buying and Selling PERL.eco
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using U.S. dollars.
