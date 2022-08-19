Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Trading Up 3.5 %

PRGO opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

