Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
PRGO opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
