Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,698.50

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,698.50 ($20.52) and last traded at GBX 1,713 ($20.70), with a volume of 1968597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,849 ($22.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,696.71 ($32.58).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 695.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,867.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.