Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.