Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $49.09. Approximately 148,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,199,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 59,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

