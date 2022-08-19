Phoneum Market Capitalization Tops $73,635.64 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $73,635.64 and approximately $199.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00075438 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars.

